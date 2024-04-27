Sporting Life
Everton

Everton 1-0 Brentford: Toffees secure safety with victory

By Jake Osgathorpe
19:28 · SAT April 27, 2024

Everton secured Premier League safety with a 1-0 win over Brentford, who also guaranteed survival on Saturday.

After Luton's loss and Burnley's earlier draw, the Toffees knew that a win would earn them another season in the top flight, and they did just that, capping off a sensational week that saw three straight home wins - all without conceding.

Sean Dyche's men have been hit with two points deductions throughout the campaign, but have performed valiantly to earn enough points to stay up, and their defensive solidity has been there for all to see across the last three games.

This game was won by Idrissa Gueye's 60th minute strike, as Brentford really struggled to get anything going on the day.

The Bees themselves were sure of survival before a ball was kicked at Goodison Park after the earlier results, but after last season's top half finish, this season has to go down as a disappointment for Thomas Frank's men, who sit 16th.

