Euros round-up: Ukraine beat Slovakia

Substitute Roman Yaremchuk scored a late winner as Ukraine came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group E at the Dusseldorf Arena and keep alive hopes of qualification for the last 16 of Euro 2024.
Ivan Schranz had put Slovakia – looking to build on their shock win over Belgium – ahead early in the first half.
Mykola Shaparenko drew Ukraine level soon after the restart before Yaremchuk slotted in a well-taken finish with 10 minutes left.
The result leaves the pair level on three points ahead of the final round of matches, with Slovakia taking on Romania and Ukraine facing Belgium.
