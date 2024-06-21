Sporting Life
Ukraine celebrate

Euros round-up: Ukraine beat Slovakia

By Sporting Life
16:25 · FRI June 21, 2024

Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine

Substitute Roman Yaremchuk scored a late winner as Ukraine came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group E at the Dusseldorf Arena and keep alive hopes of qualification for the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Ivan Schranz had put Slovakia – looking to build on their shock win over Belgium – ahead early in the first half.

Mykola Shaparenko drew Ukraine level soon after the restart before Yaremchuk slotted in a well-taken finish with 10 minutes left.

The result leaves the pair level on three points ahead of the final round of matches, with Slovakia taking on Romania and Ukraine facing Belgium.

Euro 2024: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

