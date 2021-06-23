Euro 2020: Spain and Sweden advance to the knockout stages

Slovakia 0-5 Spain

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka’s erratic first-half performance – which included an absolute howler of an own goal – put Spain on their way to a 5-0 victory and safe passage into the last 16 of Euro 2020.

The Newcastle player had appeared set to frustrate the two-time champions with a penalty save from Alvaro Morata his best effort of a number in the opening half-hour.

However, he made a complete mess of dealing with Pablo Sarabia’s shot which rebounded off the crossbar – inexplicably punching it into his own net – before getting caught out of position to allow Aymeric Laporte to head home his first international goal just before the interval.

It made Spain’s life much easier than they would have anticipated and with Sarabia and Ferran Torres also on target and another own goal by Juraj Kucka, they finished runners-up in Group E to set up a meeting with Croatia in the first knockout round.