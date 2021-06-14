Euro 2020: Scotland lose to Czech Republic, Slovakia beat 10-man Poland

Scotland’s return to a major finals for the first time in 23 years began with a deflating 2-0 defeat by the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.
In front of 9,847 fans – most of them Scots – both sides had chances in their opening Euro 2020 fixture before striker Patrik Schick headed the Czechs in front three minutes before the interval.
Schick doubled that lead in the 52nd minute with a sensational effort from just over the halfway line which beat keeper David Marshall.
After the pre-tournament hype, it was a dispiriting anti-climax for the Scots, who could not get control of the game albeit they passed up several opportunities.
Steve Clarke’s men will immediately start preparing for the trip to Wembley to play England on Friday night before their final group game against Croatia next week, but already their task looks ominous.
Marshall made a good save from Schick’s 14-yard drive after midfielder John McGinn lost possession at the edge of his own box.
But in the 31st minute Ryan Christie got on the end of a loose ball and set up the unmarked Andy Robertson on the left, only for his rising drive from 20 yards to be tipped over the bar by keeper Tomas Vaclik.
Scotland would soon pay for that miss as the Czechs forced three consecutive corners of their own before Schick rose above defenders Grant Hanley and Liam Cooper to head in a cross from Vladimir Coufal.
After the break, Marshall made good saves from Schick and Vladimir Darida but Scotland fought back and defender Jack Hendry clipped the top of the bar from 20 yards before Vaclik had to claw away a wayward clearance from his own defender Tomas Kalas that was goal-bound.
Then, as the Scots kept up the pressure, they found themselves two down from a Czech break when Schick beat the backtracking Marshall with a remarkable shot from just inside Scotland’s half.
Scotland rallied once more but Vaclik made two key saves from Lyndon Dykes which prevented Clarke’s side getting a lifeline, while Stuart Armstrong’s deflected shot ended up on the top of the net.
Milan Skriniar struck a superb winner as Slovakia stunned 10-man Poland 2-1 in their Euro 2020 opener in St Petersburg.
The Inter Milan defender netted after 69 minutes soon after Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak had been sent off for a second bookable offence in a tight Group E contest.
Prior to that dismissal, Poland had been in the ascendancy after Karol Linetty cancelled out a first-half Slovakia strike that was credited as a Wojciech Szczesny own goal.
Slovakia enjoyed the better of the first half and they went ahead after 18 minutes when Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny got the final touch after a clever run and strike on to the post from Robert Mak.
