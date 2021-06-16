Sporting Life
Aleksei Miranchuk scored Russia's winner against Finlans
Euro 2020: Russia battle to win over Finland

By Sporting Life
17:31 · WED June 16, 2021

A review of Wednesday's Euro 2020 action, where Russia edged out underdogs Finland before Wales face Turkey and Italy take on Switzerland.

Finland 0-1 Russia

Aleksei Miranchuk scored the only goal as Russia kick-started their Euro 2020 challenge in St Petersburg with a 1-0 win against Finland.

Atalanta forward Miranchuk’s decisive strike came in first-half stoppage time and victory followed Saturday’s opening 3-0 Group B defeat to Belgium.

Finland had upset Denmark 1-0 in their opening game, in a match overshadowed by Christian Eriksen’s collapse, but, although they improved in the second half against Russia, they failed to seriously trouble Stanislav Cherchesov’s side.

Russia will be relieved to be up and running – they also extended their unbeaten record against the Finns to 18 matches – but they were far from convincing in a game which was low on quality.

