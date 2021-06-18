Euro 2020: Sweden beat Slovakia but Croatia held by Czech Republic

Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic

Patrik Schick continued his Hampden hot streak as the Czech Republic boosted their qualification hopes with a 1-1 draw against Croatia.

The Bayer Leverkusen ace lit up the Euros with two goals – including a 50-yard stunner – in Monday’s win over Scotland.

But it was a controversial penalty which saw him net again in Glasgow after Dejan Lovren was harshly penalised for catching the tournament’s top scorer with a high elbow.

However, the spot-kick was not enough to claim a second successive victory for Jaroslav Silhavy’s team as Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic levelled just after half-time for the 2018 World Cup runners-up.

The Czechs now have one foot in the second round but Croatia must beat Scotland on Tuesday to stand any chance of progressing.