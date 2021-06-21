Euro 2020: Austria join Holland in knockout stage after victory over Ukraine

Austria progressed to the knockout stages of the European Championship for the first time after Christoph Baumgartner’s goal secured a 1-0 win over Ukraine in Bucharest.

Baumgartner produced what proved the decisive moment with a 21st-minute finish as Franco Foda’s men leapfrogged their opponents to claim second spot in Group C and set up a last-16 meeting with Italy at Wembley on Saturday. Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine, meanwhile, must wait to see if they have done enough among the third-placed finishers to advance themselves, having ended up with three points from their three group matches. Ukraine went close with two minutes of normal time remaining, with Roman Yaremchuk flashing a shot across the face of goal as Shevchenko’s side failed to rescue a draw that would have seen them retain second place.

North Macedonia 0-3 Holland Georginio Wijnaldum claimed a double as Holland completed a perfect Group C campaign with a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia in Amsterdam. On an evening when Goran Pandev made his 122nd and final appearance for the Macedonians, Wijnaldum scored twice inside seven second-half minutes to cement a win which had been set up by Memphis Depay’s 24th-minute strike at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The Dutch, who were already assured of top spot, will now head for Budapest and a last-16 clash with one of the best third-placed teams in Groups D, E or F on Sunday, while the tournament debutants will return home pointless, but certainly having made an impression.

They were unlucky not to score against the Dutch and, indeed, had the ball in the net with just nine minutes gone when Ivan Trickovski ran on to Pandev’s clever flick and fired past Maarten Stekelenburg, only for an agonisingly tight offside decision to end his celebrations. Their luck did not improve with 22 minutes gone when Aleksandar Trajkovski – with Pandev once again the architect – beat Stekelenburg with a fine strike only to see it come back off the upright, and their dismay was to increase within seconds. Daley Blind’s challenge on Pandev left the striker in a heap, but sparked a blistering counter-attack at the end of which Depay exchanged passes with Donyell Malen before sliding the ball past Stole Dimitrievski to open the scoring despite a VAR check on Blind’s contribution. Wijnaldum timed his run to perfection to meet Depay’s cross and extend Holland’s lead, also ensuring their run of scoring two or more goals in consecutive games extended to 10. Then, after Dimitrievski had palmed away Depay’s effort, Wijnaldum followed up to make it 3-0.