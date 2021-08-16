West Ham’s Europa League group campaign ended with a first defeat as David Moyes’ youthful side were beaten 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb, while Celtic beat Real Betis and Rangers drew in Lyon.

With the Hammers already through as Group H winners with 13 points from the previous five games, Moyes was able to throw in the kids for what was effectively a dead rubber. West Ham’s entire back four was made up of youngsters with Jamal Baptiste, 18, alongside 20-year-olds Aji Alese, Manny Longelo and Harrison Ashby. In attack 17-year-old Sonny Perkins – who was 196 days old when Mark Noble made his Hammers debut – lined up in the same team as the long-serving club captain.

Another two debutants, Freddie Potts – the son of former Hammers skipper Steve – and Keenan Forson were introduced late in the second half on a memorable night for the club’s academy. However, it was a tough start for West Ham’s rookies, who found themselves a goal behind after only three minutes, although there was little any of them could do about it. They battled gamely but could not find a way back into the game. The last 16, and the chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Barcelona, Sevilla and Porto, now awaits for Moyes and his boys.

Teams Brendan Rodgers' Leicester could end up playing in the Conference League:



▪️ Celtic

▪️ Feyenoord

▪️ Marseille

▪️ PSV

▪️ Rennes

▪️ Roma

▪️ Tottenham



Injuries sour Celtic win against Real Betis Celtic lost strikers Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti to hamstring problems as they rounded off their campaign with a 3-2 victory over Real Betis. The injury blow could leave Ange Postecoglou with no fit strikers ahead of a busy schedule which includes the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian a week on Sunday. Celtic were already consigned to the Europa Conference League behind second-placed Betis, but a much-changed side secured a morale-boosting win at Parkhead. Stephen Welsh headed Celtic ahead inside three minutes and substitutes Ewan Henderson and David Turnbull twice restored their lead in an eventful final quarter. Scott Wright goal helps Rangers draw in Lyon Rangers concluded their Group A campaign with a creditable 1-1 draw against section winners Lyon in France. The Ibrox club had already qualified for the knockout play-offs ahead of the final fixture and they were boosted further when attacker Scott Wright’s deflected shot four minutes before the interval gave the Light Blues the lead. Gers defender Calvin Bassey inadvertently turned a shot from 18-year-old Rayan Cherki into his own goal three minutes after the restart but there were no more goals in a mostly low-key second half. Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst had won four out of four since taking over from Steven Gerrard, but he will not be too concerned about the draw as he enjoyed another look at what he has at his disposal against a side who had won five out of five in the group, including a 2-0 win in Govan. Rangers can look forward to the play-off draw on December 13 where they could face RB Leipzig, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Sheriff Tiraspol, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Barcelona, Sevilla and Atalanta.