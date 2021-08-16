West Ham are on the brink of qualification to the knockouts while a second-half strike rescued a point for Rangers.

Genk 2-2 West Ham An own-goal from Tomas Soucek cost David Moyes victory in his 1,000th match as a manager as West Ham were held to a 2-2 draw by Genk. Said Benrahma had scored twice as West Ham came from behind to lead 2-1 in their Europa League clash in Belgium. But luckless substitute Soucek inadvertently headed a late cross inside the near post to leave the Hammers with just a point.

Nevertheless, Moyes will be satisfied to see his side, who were below par in the first half, still well clear at the top of Group H following three wins and a draw, and destined for the knockout stages. The Hammers had swatted Genk aside 3-0 in London a fortnight ago, but the Belgians have since arrested a domestic slump and scored six goals in each of their last two matches.

Brondby 1-1 Rangers A second-half strike from substitute Ianis Hagi gave Rangers a crucial 1-1 Europa League draw with Brondby in Denmark Gers centre-back Leon Balogun headed into his own net following a corner in the final seconds of the first half after Steven Gerrard’s side had squandered several chances. It was the home side’s first goal of the group stages, but Rangers increased the tempo in the second period and Hagi’s fine finish in the 77th minute from a pass from fellow substitute Ryan Kent gave them a point which keeps them in third place in Group A, level on four points with Sparta Prague, who have better goal difference. The Scottish champions have to face the Czech side at home and travel to leaders Lyon in their final two fixtures so still have work to do to qualify for the knockout stages, but how they needed this result in Denmark.