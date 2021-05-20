Euro 96 xG: Top 5 memorable goals

Liam Kelly looks at the top five memorable goals of Euro 96, using Infogol's expected goals (xG) model to provide the percentage chance of each being scored.

5. Alan Shearer - ENGLAND vs Holland xG: 0.39 After receiving a cutback from Paul Gascoigne, Teddy Sheringham feigned a shot before squaring it to an unmarked Alan Shearer, who blasted the ball into the top corner (39% chance). It was a beautifully worked goal that extended England's lead to 3-0 against the Netherlands in what is considered one of the great Three Lions victories. "If I shoot there, I've got a six in ten chance of scoring," Sheringham stated in a recent interview. "If I roll the ball to Shearer, he's got an eight in ten chance. That is instinctively weighed up in a split second." Teddy is obviously a proponent of xG. However, his probabilities need a bit of work!

GOALLL!!!



This is simply brilliant from England!



A wonderful team move culminates in Sheringham laying the ball off to Shearer... he nearly takes the net off!

4. Oliver Bierhoff - GERMANY vs Czech Republic xG: 0.05 Oliver Bierhoff's impact as a substitute in the Euro 96 final was swift, scoring Germany's equaliser against the Czech Republic, sending the match to extra time. It was striker's second goal that was memorable, though. Not for the quality, but for it's importance. Bierhoff's snap shot (5% chance) in the fifth minute of extra time surprised Czech keeper Petr Kouba, who fumbled what looked like an easy save into the far corner of his net. A golden goal that settled the tournament.

GOAALLL!



Bierhoff has done it!!! The Super Sub wins the Euros for Germany

3. Davor Šuker - CROATIA vs Denmark xG: 0.03 At 2-0 down, Denmark were desperate to find a way back into the game against a supremely talented Croatia side. As a result, goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was encouraged forward for an injury-time corner. Following a Croatian clearance, Davor Šuker, who was clearly offside, received Aljoša Asanović's gorgeous 50-yard pass with a typically superb touch, forging his path to goal. Schmeichel had managed to scramble back after his excursion, and advanced towards Šuker, but could only watch as a sublime chip (3% chance) was lofted over his head.

GOALLL!!



Šuker scores with a beautifully weighted chip!



Schmeichel can only watch as the ball sails over his head and into the net



That was something very special!

2. Paul Gascoigne - ENGLAND vs Scotland xG: 0.33 A memorable minute in English football history. Moments after David Seaman denied Scotland an equaliser from the penalty spot, England broke forward. Darren Anderton found Paul Gascoigne, who had made a lung-busting run from midfield, with a sumptuous lofted through ball. The mercurial midfield maestro lobbed the ball over the forlorn Colin Hendry with his left foot, leaving the defender on his knees facing his own net. Gazza proceeded to drill the ball past Andy Goram with a right-footed volley, which was undoubtedly tougher than an average 33% chance from that location, sending a packed Wembley crowd into raptures. His instinctive genius was apparent in both his goal and his celebration, quickly pointing out a water bottle to execute the infamous “dentist’s chair”.

GOALLL!!!!!



Pure genius from Paul Gascoigne!



What a moment for Gazza and England!



Surely this game is England's now!

1. Karel Poborský - CZECH REPUBLIC vs Portugal xG: 0.02 Widely recognised as the best goal of Euro 96, Karel Poborský's lob against Portugal was not only a stroke of genius, but an immensely important goal. He picked up the ball centrally, and, despite being swarmed by Portuguese players, attempted to make a direct run towards goal. A fair bit of luck was involved as the ball ricocheted off defenders back into Poborský's path approaching the opposition box, but what followed was majestic. Poborský's scoop finish (2% chance) was lifted high over an advancing Vítor Baía into an inviting net, proving to be the decisive goal in Czech Republic's quarter-final win, inspiring an incredible run to the Euro 96 final for the tournament outsiders.

I C O N I C



Poborksy with a moment of genius