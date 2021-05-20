Euro 96 xG: Spain 0-0 England (AET)

Using Infogol’s expected goals (xG) model, Liam Kelly reviews England’s nerve-racking Euro 96 quarter-final against Spain.

England entered the knockout round in style, demolishing the Netherlands 4-1 in what is remembered as one of the greatest Three Lions victories of all-time. In contrast, a supremely talented Spain squad had stumbled into the quarter-finals, relying on a late Guillermo Amor winner against Romania to progress as Group B runners-up.

Slow start The atmosphere inside Wembley was electric. A crowd brimming with anticipation expected another impressive performance, but, from an England perspective, the less said about the first half the better. Although Andoni Zubizarreta was forced into a couple of smart saves in the opening minutes, England struggled to lay a finger on their opponents in the first half, attempting four shots equating to a measly total of 0.18 xG. In contrast, Spain looked dangerous, and had a perfectly good goal disallowed in the 33rd minute. Julio Salinas' cool finish was wrongly ruled out for offside, denying the Spaniards a deserved lead. Barcelona's Sergi Barjuán was a huge threat on Spain's left side throughout the opening 45 minutes, but the best chance of the half fell to Javier Manjarín (10%). A lofted ball over the England defence set Manjarín clear, but he failed beat an onrushing David Seaman from long range, struggling to get a meaningful shot away. Half Time. Spain (0.21 xG) 0 - 0 (0.18 xG) England.

England chances Despite Spain's control of the game, it was a slightly improved England side who were presented with the best chances to score after the break. Teddy Sheringham couldn't get the requisite contact on a shot after a long Gary Neville throw was headed his way, before an in-form Alan Shearer squandered an easy opportunity (58%) to put England ahead, blazing over from three yards out. Spain were limited to low-probability chances (highest of 6%), which proved to be a theme for the remainder of the game. Full Time. Spain (0.55 xG) 0 - 0 (1.48 xG) England.

Neither side managed to capitalise on the opportunity to score the first ever 'golden goal', which, if anything, led to a more defensive-minded approach in extra time. AET. Spain (0.76 xG) 0 - 0 (1.63 xG) England. Penalties... Despite the immense pressure, England dispatched their penalties with authority, especially Stuart Pearce, who celebrated his spot-kick conversion with memorable vigour. An earlier miss from Fernando Hierro handed Seaman the prospect of becoming (if he wasn't already) England's hero. Diving to his left, he parried away Miguel Ángel Nadal's penalty, cementing the host's place in the semi-final. England advance. Up next? Germany.