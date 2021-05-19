Euro 96 xG: Scotland 0-2 England

Using Infogol’s expected goals (xG) model, Liam Kelly reviews England’s memorable 2-0 Euro 96 win over neighbouring rivals Scotland.

Following a sluggish 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the tournament curtain-raiser, England entered their match against "auld enemy" Scotland in desperate need of a win to kick-start their campaign. Scotland entered the rivalry in high spirits after an impressive 0-0 draw with the Netherlands, who were pre-tournament favourites for Euro 96 (9-2 Netherlands, 5-1 Italy, Germany, 7-1 England, Spain, 10-1 Spain, Portugal, 12-1 Croatia, 16-1 Bulgaria, Romania, 20-1 Russia, 25-1 Denmark, 50-1 Switzerland, Scotland, Turkey, 80-1 Czech Republic).

Forgettable first half The importance of the game regarding qualification for the next stage led to a cagey and tense opening 45 minutes. Neither side managed to create a meaningful chance (highest of 6%), recording a lowly combined total of 0.39 expected goals (xG). Scotland captain Gary McAllister posed a constant threat to England, who found it difficult to control the game against a high-quality Scottish midfield. Half Time. Scotland (0.14 xG) 0 - 0 (0.25 xG) England. Recognising Scotland’s strength, England boss Terry Venables reacted, replacing Stuart Pearce with Jamie Redknapp at the break. This allowed Gareth Southgate, who was ineffective in midfield, to retreat into a more familiar role in England’s back three. England gain control The switch immediately paid dividends. England dominated the opening minutes of the second half, piling pressure on Craig Brown’s side until their efforts were rewarded in the 53rd minute. A refreshingly direct Steve McManaman fed an overlapping Gary Neville on England’s right side, who’s perfectly delivered cross evaded a stranded Andy Goram and two Scotland defenders to find Alan Shearer at the back post. Shearer dispatched what was the best chance of the match so far (34%), nodding the ball into an empty net. Shortly after the opener, Teddy Sheringham squandered a good opportunity to double England’s lead, finding space with some clever movement from a set piece. His diving header (33%) was well saved by Goram.

Scotland gained a foothold in the game after Sheringham’s missed chance, limiting England to zero shots in the following 20 minutes. During that period, Gordon Durie saw his well-placed header (5%) excellently saved by a scrambling David Seaman before winning a 78th minute penalty for Scotland. Attempting to reach a low cross, Durie nipped in front of Tony Adams in the England box, who clumsily brought the striker down, presenting McAllister an opportunity to equalise from the spot. Memorable minute McAllister struck the penalty (77% chance) with force, but Seaman was equal to it, producing further heroics with a firm elbow save. England were awarded a free kick from the ensuing corner, which was sent long in the direction of Sheringham. His touch to Darren Anderton was lifted into the path of a line-breaking Paul Gascoigne run. What followed is etched in Three Lions history. Gascoigne lobbed the ball over the forlorn Colin Hendry with his left foot, leaving the defender facing his own net on his knees. Gazza proceeded to drill the ball past Goram with a right-footed volley (33%), sending a packed Wembley crowd into raptures.

His instinctive genius was apparent in both his goal and his celebration, quickly pointing out a water bottle to execute the infamous “dentist’s chair”. At 2-0, the game was out of reach for the demoralised Scotland side, who failed to register a shot in the remaining minutes. Full Time. Scotland (0.98 xG) 0 - 2 (1.55 xG) England.

Scotland 0 - 2 England xG Step Chart - Full Time

Seaman's heroics and Gascoigne's magic were enough for England to claim a vital win over rivals Scotland, but, much like the Switzerland game, the Three Lions were far from convincing after taking a lead. England held all the cards in the fight for qualification heading into the final Group A game against the Netherlands. Could they finish the job?