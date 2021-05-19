Euro 96 xG: Netherlands 1-4 England

Using Infogol’s expected goals (xG) model, Liam Kelly reviews England’s thumping 4-1 Euro 96 win over pre-tournament favourites Netherlands.

England entered the game in full control of Group A following a memorable 2-0 win over Scotland, needing just a point to advance to the next stage as group winners. Although a draw would have been sufficient for both teams to qualify for the quarter-finals, the opening 45 minutes were played in anything but an apprehensive manner. An open match began at a furious pace, with both England and the Netherlands looking to take advantage of the ample space they were offered.

An Alan Shearer half-volley (9% chance) was cleared off the line shortly before Aron Winter missed a gilt-edged opportunity to give the Dutch an early lead. Richard Witschge's ninth-minute corner found Winter at the near post, who headed over from less than three yards out (38%). England's breakthrough arose from Witschge's next corner. Following a smart clearance, Teddy Sheringham expertly picked out Steve McManaman in acres of space in opposition territory. Support quickly arrived from Paul Ince, who had started the counter-attack from the edge of his own box. McManaman rolled the ball slightly behind the driving midfielder, leading to an exceptionally executed 'Cruyff turn' to outmanoeuvre Danny Blind, who brought Ince down inside the box. Shearer powered the penalty (77%) past a towering Edwin van der Sar to give England a 1-0 lead. England hold on A wave of pressure from the Netherlands followed. Winter missed an almost identical chance to the one he had squandered earlier in the half - this time from six yards out (33%). Dennis Bergkamp failed to capitalise on two quickfire chances, missing the target with a back-post header (34%) before club-mate David Seaman denied the striker in a crucial 1-on-1 situation (27%). After spurning a catalogue of chances, Netherlands entered the break trailing England, who were fairly lucky to hold a 1-0 lead. Half Time. Netherlands (1.62 xG) 0 - 1 (1.57 xG) England.

Sensational spell As they had done against Scotland, England dominated the opening period of the second half, and were duly rewarded five minutes after the restart. Paul Gascoigne's in-swinging corner found the head of Sheringham, who found the bottom corner despite edging away from goal (6% chance). England's third goal quickly followed, as Sheringham turned creator, setting up a memorable strike. After receiving a cutback from Gascoigne, Sheringham feigned a shot before squaring it to an unmarked Shearer, who blasted the ball into the top corner (39%).

Five minutes later, Sheringham added a fourth after a McManaman shot was parried into his path, dispatching the high-probability chance with aplomb (46%). England had put the game to bed in the space of 12 clinical minutes. 64' Netherlands (1.73 xG) 0 - 4 (2.52 xG) England. In Group A's other match-up, Scotland had edged ahead against Switzerland, demoting the Netherlands to third place in the group - on the brink of elimination. They needed a quick response. Kluivert rescues Oranje Two more good opportunities fell Bergkamp's way (28% and 46%), but he missed both, marking an awful day for the Dutchman in front of goal, who missed chances equating to 1.47 xG in total. Despite Bergkamp's struggles with finishing, he displayed the quality he possessed in the 78th minute, lofting a delightful through ball into the path of substitute Patrick Kluivert. He coolly dispatched the 37% chance, which turned out to be a hugely significant goal in terms of qualification for the next round. Full Time. Netherlands (2.96 xG) 1 - 4 (2.58 xG) England.

England were fortunate to be ahead at the break, but a scintillating spell at the start of the second half saw them demolish the pre-tournament favourites. A result that is regarded as one of the greatest in Three Lions history, even if the performance wasn't as convincing as we may remember. They advanced to the quarter-finals as group winners, where they would face Spain at Wembley.