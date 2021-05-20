Euro 96 xG: Germany 1-1 England (AET)

Using Infogol’s expected goals (xG) model, Liam Kelly reviews England’s Euro 96 semi-final against Germany.

After breezing through Group C with ease, keeping clean sheets against the Czech Republic, Russia and Italy, Germany had progressed to the semi-final with a tough 2-1 win against a supremely talented Croatia side. The hosts had found it much more difficult, scraping past Spain on penalties after a nerve-jangling 0-0 draw. The stage was set for an epic occasion at Wembley, with Czech Republic waiting to face the victor in the final.

Early goals England made a dream start. Inside two minutes, a Paul Ince volley was punched over the bar by Andreas Köpke, earning England their first corner. Paul Gascoigne's flighted cross was flicked on at the near post by Tony Adams, finding Alan Shearer completely unmarked inside the German six-yard-box. Euro 96's top scorer nodded the 41% chance between Köpke's legs, notching his fifth goal of the tournament. Shearer's goal failed to settle England, who were passive after taking the early lead. Germany's dominance was soon rewarded, as centre-back Thomas Helmer bounded forward, feeding Andreas Möller just outside England's box. His reverse pass back to Helmer - who was OFFSIDE - was quickly squared across the face of goal, presenting Stefan Kuntz with a simple chance to equalise (51%). Teddy Sheringham came closest to adding to the score in the first half, but his well-struck shot was cleared off the line in the 31st minute (6%). Despite an opening that displayed the potential of an open, expansive semi-final, it had sharply petered out. Half Time. Germany (0.55 xG) 1 - 1 (0.66 xG) England. The second half continued in the same fashion, with neither side able to carve out scoring opportunities, registering just 7 shots totalling 0.36 xG between them. After the early goals, the game had flatlined. Almost literally based on our xG step chart...

Germany 1 - 1 England xG Step Chart - Full Time

Full Time. Germany (0.73 xG) 1 - 1 (0.84 xG) England. Extra time chances Although the golden goal rule was implemented to reward an attacking mentality, it often had the opposite effect on teams, who would adopt a defensive mindset. This match-up was an exception, showing signs of life immediately after the restart. The Three Lions emerged roaring. Two minutes into extra time, Steve McManaman was found in acres of space on the right. His cutback was missed by a sprawling Köpke, rolling slightly behind a wide-open Darren Anderton just outside the six-yard box. Anderton stretched back to get a shot on goal (54% chance), but saw the attempt bounce agonisingly off the post into Köpke's grasp.

Off the post!@England are inches away from the winner as @DarrenAnderton strikes the post! Terry Venables can’t believe it! Neither can we 😩#Euro96Relived #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/NfCDMcXV26 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 28, 2020

Germany responded. Möller saw his long-range effort (4%) tipped over by Seaman before a nation was made to hold its collective breath. Kuntz found the far corner from the resulting corner with a towering header, but he was adjudged (correctly) to have committed a foul. Golden goal disallowed. Shortly after, England had another guilt-edged chance to advance to the final. Sheringham lofted a cross-field pass toward Shearer, who volleyed the ball across goal from Germany's left. Gascoigne, who was left free inside the area, hesitated slightly, expecting a touch from Köpke, but it bobbled past the keeper. At full stretch, Gascoigne came excruciatingly close to sliding the ball into an empty net, only managing to get a stud on it (59%). Germany escape elimination by the smallest of margins. Half Time of Extra Time. Germany (0.77 xG) 1 - 1 (2.00 xG) England. Christian Ziege had a good opportunity (39%) to secure his side's place in the final early in the second period, fluffing his lines after being put through on goal by Möller. Both sides looked apprehensive following Ziege's miss, settling for low-probability chances as the prospect of penalties loomed large. AET. Germany (1.23 xG) 1 - 1 (2.12 xG) England.

After England's huge chances (51% and 59%) in the 1st half of extra time, it was Christian Ziege who threatened most in the 2nd, but he fluffed his lines (39%). Penalties...😭#Euro96 #ITVFootball shot map ⬇ pic.twitter.com/agaCYoPt7v — Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 28, 2020

Penalties...again For the second time in five days, England's hopes of progressing in their own tournament depended on a shoot-out. Shearer led the charge, burying the first spot-kick into the top-right corner. The following nine penalties were converted, leading to sudden-death. Gareth Southgate volunteered to be England's sixth taker, but his weak effort was easily stopped by Köpke. Andreas Möller, who would be suspended for the final following a yellow card earlier in the game, leathered his penalty into the roof of the net, ending England's dream summer in heart-breaking fashion. Germany would face Czech Republic in the tournament decider, who were 80/1 rank outsiders to win the trophy pre-tournament.