Euro 96 xG: Czech Republic 1-2 Germany (AET)

Using Infogol’s expected goals (xG) model, Liam Kelly reviews the Euro 96 final between Czech Republic and Germany at Wembley.

Pre-tournament outsiders Czech Republic (80/1) reached the final following a nervy penalty shoot-out win against France, only to face a rival they lost 2-0 to in the group stages - Germany. A tight-knit game was largely uneventful until the first big chance of the match, which fell to overwhelming favourites Germany in the 34th minute.

Petr Kouba spread himself well to stop Stefan Kuntz's acrobatic volley just outside the six-yard box (52% chance). Soon after, Kuntz had another opportunity to grab the opening goal, but dithered on the ball for far too long when 1-on-1 with Kouba (40%). Czech Republic's Pavel Kuka created a chance for himself just before the break, sitting two defenders down before seeing his shot (30%) saved by Andreas Köpke. Germany should have been ahead, but the Czech's looked very threatening on the counter. Half Time. Czech Republic (0.47 xG) 0 - 0 (1.12 xG) Germany. Shock lead Energetic and direct runs from Pavel Nedvěd and Karel Poborský had caused problems for Germany in the opening 45 minutes and continued to bother them in the second half. Poborský latched onto a loose ball just before the hour mark, bursting forward with typical zest. After knocking it past Matthias Sammer, he was scythed down inside the area, giving Czech Republic a glorious chance (77%) to take a shock lead from the spot. Patrik Berger smashed the penalty past Köpke.

In the 69th minute, Oliver Bierhoff was sent on by Berti Vogts, with Germany struggling to create anything of note since falling behind. He made an almost immediate impact from the bench. Bierhoff headed in a perfectly placed Christian Ziege free-kick (33% chance), putting his nation on level terms with just over 15 minutes remaining. Czech substitute Vladimír Šmicer tested Köpke with a long-range effort late on, but extra time was needed to settle the final. Full Time. Czech Republic (1.39 xG) 1 - 1 (1.79 xG) Germany. Golden goal Despite five of the seven knockout matches needing extra time, none had seen a game-ending 'golden goal' , but that would quickly change. Less than five minutes into extra time, Bierhoff, with his back to goal, sharply turned and struck a left-footed shot towards the target. Kouba fumbled what looked like an easy save into the far corner of his net. A golden goal had ended the tournament.