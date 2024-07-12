Alex Keble (@alexkeble) is a football journalist who specialises in tactical understanding, analysis and predictions of all aspects of the game.

Spain vs England

Sunday 14th July, 20:00

BBC One & ITV1

Home 7/5 | Draw 2/1 | Away 21/10

Williams & Cucurella v Saka & Walker Throughout Euro 2024 Spain’s main attacking threat has been the dribbling of their two wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, who between them are responsible for 45% of Spain’s attempted take-ons this summer. Focus is on Yamal after his incredible goal against France and England will need a plan to deal with his constant desire to cut inside and cross or shoot; Kieran Trippier might be preferred to Luke Shaw because he can tackle on his right foot when Yamal drives infield, while Declan Rice will need to scurry across to help him out.

But the majority of Spain’s football is played down the opposite flank, where Marc Cucurella and Williams swap inside and outside positions to link up and confound the opposition right-back. Given that England’s right defender is a winger, Bukayo Saka, this is a more significant match-up than whatever happens on the other side. Gareth Southgate praised Saka for his “defensive responsibility” after the victory over the Netherlands, but it will be a lot harder to defend the spaces with Kyle Walker on Sunday. Spain’s rotations are fast and intricate; Saka’s inexperience in the position might prove to be England’s weak point.

On the other hand, Cucurella is vulnerable at the other end. England’s lopsided 3-4-2-1 has seen Saka arriving in space on the right after opponents are pulled out to the other side, and in that scenario you can see Saka getting the better of Cucurella. That’s the wing to watch closely.

Rodri & Ruiz v Bellingham & Foden We know that Spain will hog possession, but England don’t necessarily need to worry about that. Southgate’s side generally perform better when there is space to run into and worse when tasked with breaking down a deep block, hence their improvement against the Netherlands. In fact, Spain’s territorial domination might just play into England’s hands, especially as the game wears on. It’s easy to envisage Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer coming off the bench to stretch Spain’s high line, with England once again digging deep to come back from a supposedly inferior position.