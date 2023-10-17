England's progression to a major tournament is rarely in doubt before a ball is kicked in a qualification campaign.

Their absence from the 2008 Euros so memorable because it was so rare - 'a wally with a brolly' becoming the defining image, and headline, of Steve McClaren's career. Yet the Gareth Southgate era has been one filled with renewed belief and optimism that no longer feels misplaced. A nation united behind its team after years of disappointment and discontent. There is one constant throughout though - a lack of serious success.

Penalties denied an end to the years of hurt - the phrase best associated with Baddiel and Skinner's 1996 hit - on home turf in 2021. It was Italy that prevented them, it was against Italy in which England secured their chance to seek revenge at next summer's tournament. Taking the Three Lions to within touching distance is what separates Southgate from those before him, but touching distance isn't enough for a country starved of success on the international stage. The Southgate cycle looks as if it's reaching its conclusion, with Germany 2024 likely to be his last chance to avoid being remembered as the nearly man. And with the development opportunities of the young crop of players during this period, there's hope that a development of Southgate's own big game management style has taken place too.

England reached the Euro 2020 final at Wembley

For all of England's brilliance and the hope that's delivered in games leading up to the big moment, it's the big moment in which they've been unable to return the desire outcome. Croatia in 2018, Italy three years later and then against France in Qatar 17 months after that. Matches that could well be remembered as 'learning experiences' should the ideal be achieved in Berlin. Securing their spot in a strong qualification campaign was never the concern. From the nearly to the now, this could be Southgate's final opportunity to prove he is the man capable of ending those years of hurt.