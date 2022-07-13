Sporting Life
Sweden celebrate Hanna Bennison's winner against Switzerland.
Sweden celebrate Hanna Bennison's winner against Switzerland.

Euro 2022: Sweden see off Switzerland to go top of Group C

By Sporting Life
19:39 · WED July 13, 2022

A second-half strike from substitute Hanna Bennison earned Sweden their first win of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Switzerland.

After a cagey opening half, Fridolina Rolfo put Sweden ahead eight minutes into the second-half, but Switzerland immediately pulled one back two minutes later through Ramona Bachmann.

Bennison’s winner moved Sweden top of Group C for now, while Switzerland remain winless in the tournament.

Sweden started well but were given a scare nine minutes into the game when Switzerland were awarded a penalty for a foul but, after consulting the pitchside monitor, the referee overturned her decision.

Rolfo was causing problems for the Swiss and whipped in a menacing cross that Kosovare Asllani was unable to reach, before having a chance herself but the shot was well blocked.

Bachmann had an opportunity half-an-hour into the game, running into plenty of space but her shot was easily held by Hedvig Lindahl at the near post.

Rolfo came close straight after the break when her effort just missed the top corner and Stina Blackstenius threatened soon after in a one-on-one with Gaelle Thalmann, but the goalkeeper did well to save.

The early pressure paid off for Sweden when Rolfo put them in front, finding space on the left and tucking the ball into the bottom left corner.

Switzerland responded immediately from the restart as Sweden were unable to clear the danger in the box and the ball found Bachmann on the edge of the area, who hit a sweet curling shot into the top corner.

Switzerland continued to make the most of their chances and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic had a low effort that forced Lindahl to react, tipping the ball away with a low dive to her right.

But Bennison’s incredible strike gave Sweden a precious victory, smashing the ball home from outside the box.

Sweden nearly added a third in the 87th minute when Rebecka Blomqvist found the bottom corner, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

