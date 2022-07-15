Austria 1-0 Norway

Nicole Billa dumped twice-champions Norway out of Euro 2022 as Austria booked a quarter-final clash with Germany.

Billa’s first-half header secured a 1-0 win – the Austrians’ first over the Norwegians – at the AMEX Stadium on a night when a draw would have been enough to clinch the runners-up spot in Group A.

It was no more than they deserved as Norway failed to bounce back from their 8-0 mauling by England, and they might have lost even more heavily had it not been for the efforts of goalkeeper Guro Pettersen.

Austria were unfortunate not to take a 12th-minute lead when Pettersen fumbled Laura Feiersinger’s shot on to her crossbar before skipper Maren Mjelde scrambled the ball away.