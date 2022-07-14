France cruised in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Belgium while Italy and Iceland's knockout hopes were dented as the two sides drew 1-1.

France 2-1 Belgium France secured safe passage through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Belgium at the New York Stadium. France opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani headed in at the back post and even though it was one-way traffic for much of the half, Belgium scored a shock equaliser after 36 minutes when Janice Cayman neatly tucked home. The French regained their advantage soon after when Griedge Mbock Bathy emphatically headed home on her first appearance of the tournament. Belgium were reduced to 10 players with a minute left on the clock when Amber Tysiak was given her marching orders for handball inside the box, but Wendie Renard missed the resulting penalty.

It did not take long for France to settle into the routine that earned them five goals against Italy on Sunday and the first chance of the game fell to the French when Clara Mateo’s drilled corner found the head of Renard, but she sent her header wide of the target three minutes in. France once again looked wide to exploit their opponents and found joy six minutes in when Sakina Karchaoui made a surging run down the left and her cross was nodded home by Diani to make it 1-0. Karchaoui was proving to be a menace down the left and once again floated a ball into Diani but this time her header was turned onto the post by Nicky Evrard from point-blank range. Belgium were level against the run of play when Cayman poked past the onrushing Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. However, it did not take ling for France to restore their leaf when five minutes later Mbock Bathy headed home Eve Perrisset’s drilled cross from close range. France were always in control and Belgium had Evrard to thank for keeping it to 2-1 when she made a fine save to deny Ouleymata Sarr. France should have put the game to bed in the dying minutes when they were awarded a penalty after Tysiak handled and a second yellow card saw the Belgian dismissed. But Evrard once again denied France as she got down low to save Renard’s spot kick.

Italy 1-1 Iceland

Although Italy could not find a winner, victory over Belgium in their final group game could be enough to send them through

Italy kept alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2022 quarter-finals by coming from behind to take a point in a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Italy suffered a nightmare start to their campaign when they were beaten 5-1 by France, and they were staring at an early exit when Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir gave Iceland the lead inside three minutes at the Academy Stadium in Manchester. But Valentina Bergamaschi equalised in the 62nd minute and, although Italy could not find a winner, victory over Belgium in their final group game could be enough to send them through. Iceland, who drew with Belgium in their first game, took the lead from the first chance of the game. Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir’s long throw caused panic in the Italy box and Vilhjalmsdottir let fly with a shot that flew inside the post.

Italy immediately set about trying to find an equaliser but, although they dominated chances and possession for the rest of the first half, the best opportunity fell to Jonsdottir, who could only find the side netting. The match turned on two chances within a minute just after the hour mark. First Alexandra Johannesdottir had a golden chance to grab a second for Iceland but she could only poke her close-range shot wide. Italy then went down the other end and some skilful play from Barbara Bonansea on the left ended with her picking out Bergamaschi in the centre of the box, who applied the finish. Bonansea almost found the winner 10 minutes later but Sandra Sigurdardottir tipped the ball onto the inside of the post. Flaminia Simonetti then missed another golden chance, while Vilhjalmsdottir and Jonsdottir had late opportunities for Iceland but could not take them.