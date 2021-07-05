Best backed transfer window moves: Which Euro 2020 stars could be heading to Premier League?

Jake Pearson takes a look at some of Euro 2020's standout performers, identifying who has been backed in for a move to the Premier League.

Manuel Locatelli next club odds (via Sky Bet) One of several Sassuolo players that have helped the club take Serie A by storm over the past few years, Manuel Locatelli really announced himself at Euro 2020 with his sublime performance against Switzerland, scoring a brace in Italy’s 3-0 win, the first of which was particularly impressive.

🎯 Spread the ball out wide

💨 Sprint half the length of the pitch

⚽️ Tap home from close range



CLICK HERE for Manuel Locatelli's Infogol profile Juventus are the current odds-on favourites to sign the midfielder, who is still only 23 by the way, but there has been plenty of interest from Premier League clubs as well, with Arsenal at the forefront of the queue; the Gunners are now 2/1 to land his signature. Locatelli will certainly bring some steel to the Arsenal midfield. The Sassuolo man has made 12 tackles at the European Championship so far, only four players have made more.

Pau Torres next club odds (via Sky Bet) The omission of Sergio Ramos from the Spain squad certainly raised a few eyebrows, and though Aymeric Laporte stepped into the ex-Real Madrid man’s shoes, Luis Enrique’s side have still look defensively suspect. Eric Garcia looked to be Enrique's first choice to play alongside Laporte prior to the tournament, but Pau Torres has seemingly strong-armed his way into the starting line-up, though whether he actually should have is up for debate. Of the five goals Spain have conceded this tournament, Torres has been on the pitch for four of them, including when coming off the bench when 3-1 up against Croatia. CLICK HERE for Pau Torres's Infogol profile Pau Torres, who played in Villarreal’s penalty shoot-out Europa League final win over Manchester United, is reportedly a target for United, with the Red Devils 7/2 to sign the Spanish defender, though Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been quoted.

Domenico Berardi next club odds (via Sky Bet) A huge factor in Italy’s success under Roberto Mancini has been down to the togetherness the former Manchester City boss has conjured, and a large part of that has to be down to Mancini picking players on merit, rather than based on the clubs they represent. Domenico Berardi is a great example of this, currently playing for Sassuolo, he scored 17 goals and provided seven assists for his club side last season, helping Sassuolo to a second consecutive eighth-placed finish in Serie A.

CLICK HERE for Domenico Berardi's Infogol profile Berardi has provided two assists for the Azzurri at Euro 2020 already, and that has not gone unnoticed by Leicester City, who have reportedly put in an offer and are the current 11/4 favourites to sign the 26-year-old. There is also interest from Italy however, with AC Milan (7/2) and Roma (7/1) both seemingly keeping an eye on him.

Alexander Isak next club odds (via Sky Bet) Sweden striker Alexander Isak failed to find the back of the net at Euro 2020, but he certainly made a big impression with his powerful running and impressive feet. He did manage to lay on two goals for his Sweden teammates, and very nearly scored one of the goals of the tournaments against Slovakia, taking the ball inside his own half, beating three players (one of them twice) before unleashing a powerful shot that was parried wide.

CLICK HERE for Alexander Isak's Infogol profile Isak recently signed a new deal with Real Sociedad, but that was arguably more to do with eliminating the £35m buy-back clause that Borussia Dortmund insisted was included in his initial contract. The 21-year-old has been on the radar of a fair few Premier League clubs, and though Liverpool are the current 6/1 favourites to land his signature, Manchester United (7/1), Chelsea (8/1) and Arsenal (9/1) also look to be in pursuit. Even if he doesn't know who Gary Lineker is...

Denzel Dumfries next club odds (via Sky Bet) The Netherlands may have crashed out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16, a shock 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic sending Frank de Boer’s men home earlier than they would have liked, but one player stood out more than most in a Dutch team somewhat bereft of star players - the marauding Denzel Dumfries. Deployed as a wing-back in Netherlands’ 3-5-2 formation, Dumfries spent the majority of his tournament flying down the Dutch right, netting himself two goals, though he arguably should have had even more.

CLICK HERE for Denzel Dumfries's Infogol profile Dumfries currently plies his trade for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie, but has attracted plenty of interest from clubs in the Premier League. The frontrunners to sign the 25-year-old are Everton at 6/4, though it is difficult to see Rafa Benitez being overly keen on such an attack-minded wing-back. Bayern Munich (8/1) and Real Madrid (9/1) are both also in the hunt if the betting is to be believed.

Romelu Lukaku next club odds (via Sky Bet) As if firing Inter Milan to their first Scudetto since 2009/10 wasn't enough, Romelu Lukaku did his very best to fire Belgium to their first ever tournament victory, scoring four goals before Roberto Martinez's men were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Italy.

Lukaku’s time in England was mixed to say the least, never really given an opportunity at Chelsea, scoring goal after goal for West Brom and Everton, then left in the lurch at Manchester United as the Red Devils persisted in playing a style of football completely counterintuitive to Lukaku’s strengths. CLICK HERE for Romelu Lukaku's Infogol profile Last season’s Serie A was Lukau’s second league title – he won the Belgian league in 2009/10 – and he is a much more rounded player now, though. Chelsea are in desperate need of a striker after an underwhelming season for Timo Werner, and the Blues are odds-on to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge next season.

Renato Sanches next club odds (via Sky Bet) Renato Sanches was awarded Young Player of the Tournament as Portugal lifted the European Championship in 2016, but things have hardly been a rapid rise to the top for the 23-year-old since. Sanches’ performances at Euro 2016 earned him a move to Bayern Munich, but it didn’t really work out as planned. He ended up on loan at Swansea City making “that pass” to the advertising hoardings at Stamford Bridge. CLICK HERE for Renato Sanches's Infogol profile But his move to Lille in 2019 has been a huge success. He was part of Christophe Galtier’s Ligue 1 winning team this season, and has demonstrated throughout Euro 2020 how his spell at Swansea was the exception and not the rule, putting in some magnificent performances in an underwhelming Portugal team. Sanches is now 2/1 to sign for Arsenal this summer, while Liverpool (6/1), Barcelona (10/1) and Manchester United (12/1) are other clubs rumoured to be interested.

