Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland: Best bets in player specials market

By Joe Rindl
20:36 · TUE May 10, 2022

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign star striker Erling Haaland and with it comes some appealing betting markets.

Sky Bet are offering 5/1 about Haaland to win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2022/23 and 8/1 for the Norwegian international to be named the PFA Player of the Year.

In the Premier League he is even money to score 24+ goals, 5/6 to have 60+ shots, and 6/4 to have 9+ assists.

Those prices reflect Haaland's dominance in the Bundesliga. He has scored a remarkable 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund since his move from RB Salzburg.

City will reportedly pay the 21-year-old’s 60million euros (£51.25million) release clause.

Other markets of note in next season's Prem include Haaland to score 5+ goals assisted by Kevin de Bruyne at 3/1, Haaland to score 3+ headed goals and 3+ outside the area goals at 7/1, and Haaland to score 5+ goals in his two league matches against Manchester United at 33/1.

Man City to win the Premier League title and Haaland to finish as the division's top scorer has also been boosted from 6/1 to 8/1.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS