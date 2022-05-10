Manchester City have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign star striker Erling Haaland and with it comes some appealing betting markets.
Sky Bet are offering 5/1 about Haaland to win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2022/23 and 8/1 for the Norwegian international to be named the PFA Player of the Year.
In the Premier League he is even money to score 24+ goals, 5/6 to have 60+ shots, and 6/4 to have 9+ assists.
Those prices reflect Haaland's dominance in the Bundesliga. He has scored a remarkable 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund since his move from RB Salzburg.
City will reportedly pay the 21-year-old’s 60million euros (£51.25million) release clause.
Other markets of note in next season's Prem include Haaland to score 5+ goals assisted by Kevin de Bruyne at 3/1, Haaland to score 3+ headed goals and 3+ outside the area goals at 7/1, and Haaland to score 5+ goals in his two league matches against Manchester United at 33/1.
Man City to win the Premier League title and Haaland to finish as the division's top scorer has also been boosted from 6/1 to 8/1.
