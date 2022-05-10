Sky Bet are offering 5/1 about Haaland to win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2022/23 and 8/1 for the Norwegian international to be named the PFA Player of the Year.

In the Premier League he is even money to score 24+ goals, 5/6 to have 60+ shots, and 6/4 to have 9+ assists.

Those prices reflect Haaland's dominance in the Bundesliga. He has scored a remarkable 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund since his move from RB Salzburg.