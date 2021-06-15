Christian Eriksen says he’s ‘fine – under circumstances’ after cardiac arrest

The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder continues to undergo tests in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Saturday’s game against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

However, he took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to post a photograph of himself making a thumbs-up gesture.

The image was accompanied by a message to his 3.2million followers which read: “Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian.”