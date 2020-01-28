Christian Eriksen completes his move to Inter Milan from Tottenham

Christian Eriksen has completed his move to Inter
Christian Eriksen has completed his move to Inter
Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has joined Inter Milan on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 27-year-old, who was out of contract in the summer, has signed for the Serie A side for a fee in the region of £17million.

Eriksen ends a glittering six-and-a-half-year stay in north London, where he was a driving force behind Spurs' ascent towards to the top of the English game.

As Eriksen's departure was announced, Spurs revealed they had taken the option to make Giovani Lo Celso's loan move from Real Betis permanent.

The Argentinian, seen as a natural replacement for Eriksen, has joined for £27.2million on a deal until 2025.

A Spurs statement read: "We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis Balompie to a permanent transfer.

"Gio has signed a contract with the club until 2025.

"The midfielder has produced impressive performances after establishing himself in the team following a hip injury which restricted his playing time in the early part of his loan at the club."

Spurs would have had to pay £34million to make Lo Celso's deal permanent in the summer, which was obligatory if they reach the top four.

After a slow start to life in north London, the 23-year-old has shown glimpses of his potential in recent weeks.

On Saturday following his role in Spurs' 1-1 FA Cup draw at Southampton, boss Jose Mourinho said his form had given Spurs "no choice but to execute the option".

Meanwhile Tottenham are closing in on the signing of winger Steven Bergwijn after agreeing a deal with PSV Eindhoven.

Spurs look set to bring in the Dutchman for £25.6million plus add-ons as a replacement for Eriksen. Click here for more on that story

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 5m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports
2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals
3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 3m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator
4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips
5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

