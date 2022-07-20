We pick out four selections to make up our Sky Bet RequestABet for England v Spain at the Women's Euros, boosted to 9/2.
Over 1.5 goals: Backing two or more goals would have won in four of the six games involving these two sides at the tournament so far. However, England should have scored more than once against Austria - posting an xG total of 2.63.
4+ Spain corners: Spain have comfortably hit the four corners marker in all three of their group games so far. They took a huge 17 against Finland, six against Germany and nine against Denmark.
Beth Mead 1+ shots on target: Beth Mead has been the star of this England team so far. The Arsenal forward leads the tournament in scoring with five goals from her three appearances.
Lauren Hemp 1+ shots on target: While Hemp only has the one goal on her tally, a total of four shots on target across the group stages is the fifth-highest at the tournament so far.
Odds correct at 1150 BST (20/07/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.