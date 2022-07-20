Over 1.5 goals: Backing two or more goals would have won in four of the six games involving these two sides at the tournament so far. However, England should have scored more than once against Austria - posting an xG total of 2.63.

4+ Spain corners: Spain have comfortably hit the four corners marker in all three of their group games so far. They took a huge 17 against Finland, six against Germany and nine against Denmark.

Beth Mead 1+ shots on target: Beth Mead has been the star of this England team so far. The Arsenal forward leads the tournament in scoring with five goals from her three appearances.

Lauren Hemp 1+ shots on target: While Hemp only has the one goal on her tally, a total of four shots on target across the group stages is the fifth-highest at the tournament so far.