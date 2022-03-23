Jake Pearson previews the international friendly between England and Switzerland, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

With the 2022 Qatar World Cup now less than eight months away, Gareth Southgate will be keen to nail down his strongest XI, whilst also taking opportunities such as this friendly against Switzerland to take a look at some of the fringe players, seeing how they fit into the squad – and the club-like feel that the England manager has created around St George’s Park – as well as how they fare on the international stage performance-wise. Three players could be handed their England debuts across these two friendlies (vs Ivory Coast on Tuesday), with Crystal Palace duo Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell, as well as Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters all receiving their first call-up. It is difficult to judge what sort of starting XI Southgate will name, though he does have a tendency to blood the debutants alongside experience, rather than throw them all in at the deep end together, so expect some of the Three Lions’ star names to make an appearance.

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event England 7/10 | Draw 12/5 | Switzerland 4/1

These two sides come into this Wembley fixture in very similar form, both having won three and drawn two of their last five, with both unbeaten since their respective defeats at Euro 2020. Switzerland will arrive in England on a high, having secured qualification for the World Cup ahead of Italy in Group C, and this will be a tough assignment for Southgate’s men. It is one they are expected to pass, however, even if, like the majority of friendly fixtures between two sides cautiously preparing for a major tournament, the game itself is not a thrill-a-minute kind of affair. As a general rule, international football is played at a much slower tempo than club football, and international friendlies even more so.

The Swiss will not be an easy nut to crack, conceding just once in their last six matches, and that came against European champions Italy. For England it is two goals conceded in seven since the European Championship, so a low-scoring affair is certainly expected. With the firepower there if needed, the Three Lions should have enough to see off the Swiss, though perhaps only narrowly, so backing ENGLAND TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS makes appeal at 5/2. Combining England's top price to win (7/10) with the price for Under 2.5 goals (7/10), a price of 15/8 (2.89) is arrived at, and though margin must be accounted for in both selections, that still leaves more than enough leeway to suggest that 5/2 (3.5) is a backable price.

England v Switzerland best bets and score prediction 1pt England to win and Under 2.5 Goals at 5/2 (General) Score prediction: England 1-0 Switzerland (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1140 BST (23/03/21)