Chloe Kelly has insisted England won’t be overconfident ahead of their final group game with Northern Ireland.

The Lionesses dismantled a Norway team ranked 11th in the world on Monday night, 8-0, to secure safe passage into the knockout stages with a game to spare. By contrast, Northern Ireland are without a point from their opening two Group A games and are already eliminated regardless of the result in Southampton. Kelly, who has been limited to two substitute appearances so far, insisted England won’t rest up and that one demolition win won’t define their Euro 2022 journey. “I think everyone’s in a positive mood,” said Kelly. “The vibe in the camp is really good and looking forward to Friday now. “Everyone was absolutely buzzing (after the win on Monday), it was nice to see our families in the crowd as well and share that moment with them. But we focus on Friday now.

“It is about staying grounded, not getting too carried away with an 8-0 win, with one result. It doesn’t define us in this tournament. We just need to focus on the next game and prepare right for that.” With qualification to the last eight already secured manager Sarina Wiegman could be tempted to shuffle her pack for the all-Home Nations clash. But Kelly says a first start of the tournament for her is far from a given and believes the competition for places won’t dip, even with top spot guaranteed. “We are all fighting for starts, but that is the same every game,” explained Kelly. “We all have to train well and show what we can do. “On the training pitch, the quality has been really good so far in the competition.

