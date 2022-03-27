Jake Pearson previews the international friendly between England and Ivory Coast, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

Saturday evening’s win over Switzerland was hardly a vintage performance from Gareth Southgate’s men, the Swiss arguably the better team for large periods of the match, in particular the first half. England fell behind to a well-crafted Breel Embolo goal half way through the first period, but Luke Shaw levelled for the Three Lions just before half time, and it was Southgate’s men that spent the second 45 in the driver’s seat, though a somewhat fortunate penalty was needed to see off the visitors. It was hardly inspiring but let us not forget that Switzerland did finish ahead of EURO 2020 champions Italy in World Cup qualification, and though it was a friendly, England again found a way to win.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event England 4/9 | Draw 3/1 | Ivory Coast 13/2

Here they welcome an Ivory Coast side who have endured a tough 12 months, exiting the African Cup of Nations at the first knockout stage at the hands of Egypt after failing to qualify for their second successive World Cup – finishing second to Cameroon in their qualification group. They arrive at Wembley on the back of a 2-1 defeat to France, having taken the lead through a Nicholas Pepe goal, and though they offered a potent threat in that fixture, expect England to rectify the defensive mistakes they exhibited against the Swiss three days prior and limit the Elephants to little in the way of clear cut opportunities. England are short priced favourites to emerge victorious in this fixture, some firms going as skinny as 1/3 about a home win, which does make the 4/9 available with Sky Bet stand out.

It is a friendly though, and with uncertainty around what sort of team Southgate will put out, the risk vs reward in terms of taking on a price that short is not appealing. It is a price worth sticking with though, and with the rest of the match prices derived from that initial viewing of England’s chances of victory, there is still value to be had in getting the hosts on side. Backing ENGLAND TO WIN & UNDER 3.5 GOALS looks the best way to go about that, with the 10/11 on offer with Sky Bet an enticing price. CLICK HERE to back England to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet Expect the Three Lions to emerge as comfortable victors: no troubles, no thrills.

England v Ivory Coast best bets and score prediction 1pt England to win & Under 3.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: England 2-0 Ivory Coast (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1230 GMT (27/03/21)

