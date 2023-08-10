Football betting tips: Women's World Cup 2023 3.5pts Rachel Daly 1+ shots on target at 6/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Rachel Daly 2+ shots on target at 17/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Colombia to win in extra time at 28/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Wouldn’t be an England World Cup campaign without underwhelming displays mixed with drama, red cards and penalties splashed on top, now would it? The Lionesses have certainly been taking a leaf out of the Three Lions’ past playbook at this summer’s tournament down under. They will be without the suspended Lauren James for their quarter-final against Colombia after her ‘David Beckham’ moment of madness in the narrow and fortunate last-16 shootout win over Nigeria. James, with three goals and three assists during the group stage, has certainly looked England’s most potent weapon in the final third. Women's World Cup quarter-final predictions and score tips

But that doesn’t dull her attacking instincts – Daly has still registered five shots on target across four games, even enjoying two in 90 minutes against Nigeria when England were mostly second best. She is a set-piece threat regardless of position and the odds also fail to take into the notion that Wiegman, robbed of chief creator James, might push Daly up front for this match. It’s worth doubling up with a smaller stake on DALY 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET at 17/2 as well – it’s a mark she’s reached twice in four World Cup games so far. CLICK HERE to back Rachel Daly 2+ shots on target with Sky Bet Lastly, at 28/1, I can’t ignore COLOMBIA TO WIN IN EXTRA TIME. I think the possibility of an upset has been underestimated here. You can get 8/5 double chance in 90 minutes or 7/2 on the South Americans to progress but I prefer this long shot. CLICK HERE to back Colombia to win in extra time with Sky Bet England have hardly pulled up any trees in this tournament so far, other than when the shackles were off against China. The shackles are certainly on here. Colombia, who upset England’s fellow Euro 2022 finalists Germany in the group stages, remember, certainly have it in them to take the Lionesses the distance. If the game goes to an extra 30 minutes the underdogs should note how Nigeria fell apart from the spot and want to win it sooner. At that price, it’s worth a bit of shrapnel.

BuildABet @ 17/2 Daly 1+ shots on target

Under 2.5 goals

Usme 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet We’ve outlined the reasoning behind the first two legs of this BuildABet already. It’s worth adding CATALINA USME 1+ shots on target too given how shaky England have looked defensively at times.

They might only have conceded one goal all tournament but that has been down to poor opposition finishing and the brilliance of goalkeeper Mary Earps. They have allowed 10 shots per game, the third-most of any defence remaining in the competition. Attacking midfielder Usme has been Colombia’s most accurate player in front of goal, hitting the target three times and scoring twice. Score prediction: England 0-0 Colombia (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Team news England will be without forward Lauren James, who has been suspended for two games following her last-16 red card for a stamp on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie. Neither country has any other pressing concerns from the sides that began the second-round ties when this preview was written two days prior to the quarter-final.

Predicted line-ups England: Earps, Carter, Bright, Greenwood, Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly, Kelly, Russo, Hemp. Colombia: Perez, Arias, Carabalí, Arias, Guzman, Ospina, Bedoya, Ramírez, Santos, Caicedo, Usme. Odds correct 1630 BST (10/08/23)