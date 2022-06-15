England kick off their preparations for a home Women’s Euros this summer with an intriguing friendly with Belgium.
Their match against world number 20 Belgium is one of three friendlies taking place in June. Sarina Wiegman’s side will also be taking on the Netherlands and Switzerland.
This will be a good benchmark for the Lionesses, as Belgium have lost just one match since the start of 2021 - a run of 11 games - and have won five of their past seven.
It is also likely to be Fran Kirby's first match since February with the forward having been beset by fatigue problems. She was named in England's 23-player squad on Wednesday.
When the two sides last met in August 2019, England threw away a two-goal lead and relied on a late penalty from Nikita Parris to rescue a 3-3 draw in Leuven.
This time around though, anything less than a win for the home side will send alarm bells ringing, with England's opening match at the Euros against Austria taking place at Old Trafford on July 6.
After all, England are ranked 12 places higher than Belgium as the eighth-best side in the world right now - the sixth-best European outfit.
The Lionesses are heavy favourites at 1/7 to win this match and continue their 11-match unbeaten run. That stretch has seen victories over Germany and impressive draws with Canada and Spain. All three of those teams vastly outrank Belgium.
ENGLAND TO WIN AND OVER 3.5 GOALS at 6/4 makes appeal with Sky Bet. It’s a bet that has come through in eight of England’s past 11 matches.
