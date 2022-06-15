Their match against world number 20 Belgium is one of three friendlies taking place in June. Sarina Wiegman’s side will also be taking on the Netherlands and Switzerland.

This will be a good benchmark for the Lionesses, as Belgium have lost just one match since the start of 2021 - a run of 11 games - and have won five of their past seven.

It is also likely to be Fran Kirby's first match since February with the forward having been beset by fatigue problems. She was named in England's 23-player squad on Wednesday.

When the two sides last met in August 2019, England threw away a two-goal lead and relied on a late penalty from Nikita Parris to rescue a 3-3 draw in Leuven.