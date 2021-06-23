Euro 2020: England will face Germany in the round of 16

Gareth Southgate admits players can still force their way into England’s starting line-up for next week’s Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany at Wembley.

The Three Lions won a European Championship group for just the third time as 1-0 victories over Croatia and the Czech Republic bookended the drab 0-0 draw with Scotland. The reward is a round-of-16 meeting under the arch on Tuesday, which not only removes logistical headaches but allows England to call upon a partisan home crowd for a challenging knockout clash steeped in history. Southgate promised to watch the conclusion of the so-called group of death with an open mind about his selection, but now will have to plan for a major test against Joachim Low’s Germany.

Asked if he knew his ideal starting line-up in the last-16 against the Group F runners-up, Southgate said: “For the last 12 months whenever I’ve written a team sheet down anything more than two days before a game it’s changed, so at the moment, no. “I think what’s clear is that there are some areas of the team that we’ve been able to build closer to what we think is full strength as the last sort of four weeks or so has gone on." Germany coach Joachim Low is expecting “a totally different” match against England after his side drew 2-2 with Hungary in their last Euro 2020 group game. Leon Goretzka’s late equaliser clinched Germany second place in Group F and a last-16 clash with old foe England at Wembley on Tuesday. Germany came from behind twice to avoid their second group defeat on a rollercoaster night in Munich, with substitute Goretzka firing home the all-important goal in the 84th minute.

Low told a press conference: “Hungary parked the bus, with everyone behind the ball, entering every duel and against England it’s going to be a totally different match. “They play at home, they want to attack. It’s going to be an open match, more open than it was tonight. “We need to improve on things, we’re aware of that and we need to be careful, especially at set-pieces. We can’t repeat the same mistakes again. “But as I said, it’s a different match against England and we’re looking forward to it.”