England team news: Marc Guehi and Declan Rice in race to be fit to face Norway

England could be without duo Marc Guehi and Declan Rice for their World Cup quarter-final against Norway on Saturday.

Various reports indicate that Guehi will be assessed on Friday after picking up a minor hamstring injury in their victory over Mexico in the round of 16. Rice, meanwhile, hasn't been training due to a sickness bug, with Thursday the second successive day where he's been absent. One positive for the Three Lions is right-back Reece James. He's been with the group in the days leading up to the game meaning he could now be in contention to start.

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It's believed that Guehi is optimistic he can be involved in some capacity and while it's not being viewed as a serious issue, Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to have a fully fit defence given the presence of Erling Haaland. For Rice, England have taken steps to ensure the bug does not reach the rest of the group. News on the duo comes following FIFA's confirmation that Jarell Quansah will serve a two-match suspension after his red card in the second-half of the Mexico victory.