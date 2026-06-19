England striker Ivan Toney scores hat-tricks against Kansas City and Miami United in behind-closed-doors friendlies

Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Major League Soccer team Kansas City in a behind-closed-doors friendly, a week or so on from doing the same against Miami United.

Toney was the biggest surprise name in Thomas Tuchel's 26-man World Cup squad. He helped England reach the final of Euro 2024, having a major impact off the bench against Slovakia in the round of 16 and scoring a penalty in the shootout victory over Switzerland. England win thriller with Croatia

Has it ever been so good? But prior to his call-up he had barely featured under Tuchel, and having spent the past two seasons playing for Saudi club Al-Ahli had been written-off by most.