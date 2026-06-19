England striker Ivan Toney scores hat-tricks against Kansas City and Miami United in behind-closed-doors friendlies

Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Major League Soccer team Kansas City in a behind-closed-doors friendly, a week or so on from doing the same against Miami United.
Toney was the biggest surprise name in Thomas Tuchel's 26-man World Cup squad.
He helped England reach the final of Euro 2024, having a major impact off the bench against Slovakia in the round of 16 and scoring a penalty in the shootout victory over Switzerland.
But prior to his call-up he had barely featured under Tuchel, and having spent the past two seasons playing for Saudi club Al-Ahli had been written-off by most.
The 29-year-old has continued the form that saw him score 32 goals in as many Pro League games this season by netting six times in fixtures arranged to keep England's squad players sharp for when they are needed.
His latest hat-trick is all the more impressive as the match was only two 25-minute halves. Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins scored England's others goals.
The Three Lions are back in action on Tuesday when they face Ghana in Boston, looking to build on an impressive 4-2 win over Croatia in their opening match.
Ghana also began with victory, scoring in stoppage time to beat Panama 1-0.
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
Group previews
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.