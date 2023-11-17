England put in dismal display in 2-0 win over Malta

It was an own goal that gave England an early lead and the hosts underwhelmed until a sharp Harry Kane goal doubled the lead.

Gareth Southgate's side recorded just 0.98 expected goals (xG) from a disappointing total of 11 shots , as well as looking vulnerable in the few times Malta moved forward.

Declan Rice had a goal disallowed by the VAR shortly after and the score remained the same with England only meandering to the final whistle.

Southgate admitted a slow start had contributed to their problems.

“It was a game where we didn’t start well and if you don’t start well it is hard to pick the game up,” he told Channel 4.

“We got a goal out of nothing really but the quality on the ball is not normally at that level and I thought it was one of those days where players knew they could win the game at a canter and they didn’t extend themselves as they normally would.”

England play their final qualifier in North Macedonia on Monday, where a win should be enough to secure Southgate's side a top seed for the Euro 2024 draw.