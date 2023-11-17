England put in dismal display in 2-0 win over Malta

England were wholly uninspiring in their victory over Malta at Wembley, winning 2-0 despite their lacklustre display.
Gareth Southgate's side recorded just 0.98 expected goals (xG) from a disappointing total of 11 shots, as well as looking vulnerable in the few times Malta moved forward.
It was an own goal that gave England an early lead and the hosts underwhelmed until a sharp Harry Kane goal doubled the lead.
Declan Rice had a goal disallowed by the VAR shortly after and the score remained the same with England only meandering to the final whistle.
Southgate admitted a slow start had contributed to their problems.
“It was a game where we didn’t start well and if you don’t start well it is hard to pick the game up,” he told Channel 4.
“We got a goal out of nothing really but the quality on the ball is not normally at that level and I thought it was one of those days where players knew they could win the game at a canter and they didn’t extend themselves as they normally would.”
England play their final qualifier in North Macedonia on Monday, where a win should be enough to secure Southgate's side a top seed for the Euro 2024 draw.
