Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
The cancelled fixture against Romania was going to be Lee Carsley’s first game in charge
The cancelled fixture against Romania was going to be Lee Carsley’s first game in charge

England cancel under-21 friendly in Romania due to Covid cases

By Sporting Life
16:09 · THU September 02, 2021

England Under-21s’ game in Romania is off after two positive Covid-19 tests among the squad and coaching staff.

The Young Lions were due to play a friendly in Bucharest on Friday but will no longer travel.

It would have been coach Lee Carsley’s first game in charge after he was appointed in July.

A statement from the Football Association read: “England men’s Under-21s will no longer travel to play Romania on Friday after two positive Covid-19 tests were reported within the party of players and support staff.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

“It has been decided to cancel the trip as a precaution and our thanks go to the Romanian Football Federation for their understanding.

“The individuals concerned were immediately isolated from the rest of the group, with the squad still based at St. George’s Park.”

Carsley’s squad are now due to face Kosovo in Milton Keynes on Tuesday in their Euro 2023 qualifying opener.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS