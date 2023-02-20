Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Monday's focus is on Elye Wahi.

Age: 20

20 Position: Striker

Striker Club: Montpellier

Montpellier Country: France Arsenal and Tottenham, along with German side Borussia Dortmund, are rumoured to be interested in 20-year-old Elye Wahi, not a huge surprise given his performances this season. Leading the line for a Montpellier team that are struggling to creating chances this term is not easy. Sitting 14th in Ligue 1, his side only managed to average 1.10 expected goals for (xGF) per game.

It has meant Wahi has had to overperform his underlying metrics to reach the number of goals he has scored for a club in a relegation battle. Wahi’s eight league goals have been scored from a total of 5.97 expected goals (xG), which is still an outstanding amount given Montpellier’s situation. An average of 0.31 xG per 90 minutes is perhaps more impressive than his goals scored, clearly adept at getting into good scoring positions. It shows in Wahi’s shot map for the Ligue 1 season.