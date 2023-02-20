Sporting Life
Paper Talk Cutting Through - Elye Wahi

Elye Wahi: Montpellier striker on Premier League radar

By Sporting Life
12:52 · MON February 20, 2023

Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Monday's focus is on Elye Wahi.

  • Age: 20
  • Position: Striker
  • Club: Montpellier
  • Country: France

Arsenal and Tottenham, along with German side Borussia Dortmund, are rumoured to be interested in 20-year-old Elye Wahi, not a huge surprise given his performances this season.

Leading the line for a Montpellier team that are struggling to creating chances this term is not easy. Sitting 14th in Ligue 1, his side only managed to average 1.10 expected goals for (xGF) per game.

It has meant Wahi has had to overperform his underlying metrics to reach the number of goals he has scored for a club in a relegation battle.

Wahi’s eight league goals have been scored from a total of 5.97 expected goals (xG), which is still an outstanding amount given Montpellier’s situation.

An average of 0.31 xG per 90 minutes is perhaps more impressive than his goals scored, clearly adept at getting into good scoring positions.

It shows in Wahi’s shot map for the Ligue 1 season.

Elye Wahi shot map | Ligue 1 2022/23

In the data, you can see why Premier League clubs would be interested in Wahi, especially as he is being productive for a team in trouble, seemingly feeding off scraps.

Whether he can translate is numbers to a higher level is a good question, but it’s understandable that clubs are keeping a close eye on the French talent.

FOOTBALL TIPS