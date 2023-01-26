The League One club announced the 51-year-old Scot had taken the reins in succession to Ian Burchnall, whose departure was confirmed earlier this week.

Rovers are bottom of the third tier, four points from safety, after losing 17 of 28 games this season after being promoted as League Two champions.

Ferguson was a fans’ favourite as a player at Goodison Park across two spells, first between 1994 and 1998 and then between 2000 and 2006. He was an FA Cup winner with the Toffees in 1995.

He served as interim Everton boss in 2019 and again in 2022, but this represents his first head coach role.