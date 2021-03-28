England Euro 2020 squad odds: Who will make the final 23?

With the final run-in towards this summer's delayed Euros very much under way, we now have a pretty good idea of how Gareth Southgate's England squad is shaping up.

England goalkeepers for the Euros (odds via Sky Bet) Dean Henderson - 1/10

Jordan Pickford - 1/10

Nick Pope - 1/10 Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope look like dead-certs for the final squad, with only injury denying one a spot. It's backed up by the Sky Bet odds, too, with all three priced at an astonishingly short 1/10 to make Gareth Southgate's 23. Not even their mums are backing that.

England centre-backs for the Euros (odds via Sky Bet) Harry Maguire - 1/25

John Stones - 1/16

Eric Dier - 4/7

Tyrone Mings - 10/11

Conor Coady - 11/10 Harry Maguire has been an integral part of the England side since breaking in ahead of the 2018 World Cup. Recently rejoined in central defence by the resurgent John Stones, these two look guaranteed to have a place on the plane. Well, not a literal plane, although some matches may still end up being played abroad. But that's another story... Joining Maguire and Stones in being heavily odds-on for the squad, though not quite their respective 1/25 and 1/16 quotes, is Eric Dier. A Southgate favourite and versatile defence/midfield option, despite losing his place in the Tottenham team after some poor form, he probably deserves a spot in the squad for that penalty against Colombia alone. Thanks Eric. Other centre-half positions look well and truly up for grabs, but where the betting is concerned it appears to be a straight shootout between Tyrone Mings at 10/11, and the 11/10 Conor Coady, who took the armband for a spell against San Marino. It would be no shock to see both named, but if Southgate has permanently reverted to a 4-2-3-1 formation, it looks like two of Dier, Mings and Coady.

England full-backs for the Euros (odds via Sky Bet) Ben Chilwell - 1/8

Luke Shaw - 1/6

Kyle Walker - 1/5

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 1/3

Kieran Trippier - 4/7

Reece James - 4/6 Starting on the left, it appears a closed book now. Luke Shaw, terrific against Albania, has shown himself to be one of the best left-backs in the country this season. Arguably Manchester United's outstanding player for the last couple of months, his place at the Euros looks all but assured, alongside previous England first choice, Chelsea's Ben Chilwell. On the other side of the pitch something really has to give. England have a plethora of options, and after the recent exclusion of Trent Alexander-Arnold from the squad, it's a surprise to see him still priced so short. But that is probably more a reflection of the uncertainty of selection, than anything else. Right-back/right-wing-back really does looks fair game, although Reece James can certainly class himself as a front-runner after getting the nod against San Marino. And yet he is priced as the outsider... Kyle Walker's ability to play on the right-side of a back-three, as he did at the 2018 World Cup, gives him an advantage over his colleagues, and Southgate hinted at him being current first-choice with selection against Albania. Kieran Trippier's experience and versatility - Southgate has used him at left-back in recent months - could well leave Alexander-Arnold firmly on the fringes. Chilwell and Shaw are the only definitive certainties right now though. Unless Southgate takes five right-backs. Yes, yes, he could couldn't he!

England midfielders for the Euros (odds via Sky Bet) Declan Rice - 1/12

Phil Foden - 1/8

Jack Grealish - 1/7

Mason Mount - 1/7

Bukayo Saka - 1/2

Jordan Henderson - 1/2

Kalvin Phillips - 4/7

James Maddison - 4/6

Jude Bellingham - 10/11

Jesse Lingard - 5/4

James Ward-Prowse - 6/4 The midfield, or lack of, was a huge part of England's World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia in 2018, but the Three Lions look to be in a much stronger position for this tournament. Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson are two of the first names on Southgate's teamsheet, while Kalvin Phillips is likely to provide ample back-up should injuries occur. The emergence of Jude Bellingham has thrown a spanner in the works somewhat, and the Borussia Dortmund player is currently available at 10/11 to make the squad, behind the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and James Maddison - a scary amount of good technical midfielders. That is before we touch on the rejuvenated Jesse Lingard, who is still 5/4 despite his impressive showing against San Marino, as well as set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse, who could be backed at 11/4 even in the aftermath of a strong performance in that same match. Whether the bookies have wised up, or there was a flood of money for him, the current 6/4 offering looks a lot more realistic. What the betting suggests is that Rice, Foden, Grealish and Mount are in. Vice-captain Henderson's current injury issues are behind his 1/2 price, otherwise he's be alongside Rice at 1/12. With Phillips (4/7) the only other realistic option as a holding midfielder unless Eric Dier is selected, I think we can add him to that list. The 1/2 about Bukayo Saka is a little skinny given the competition in the wide positions, which is where he is most likely to be utilised should the Arsenal man make the squad.