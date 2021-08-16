Sporting Life
Derby have been deducted nine points after admitting to breaches of the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules, taking their total deductions for the season to 21 points
Derby have been deducted a further nine points after admitting to breaches of the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules

By Sporting Life
10:59 · TUE November 16, 2021

Derby are facing the prospect of relegation from the Sky Bet Championship after accepting a 21-point deduction.

The club’s administrators have agreed another deduction of nine points, plus a further suspended three points, for historical financial breaches under former owner Mel Morris.

It takes the total penalty points to minus-21, after the minus-12 for sliding into administration, leaving the Rams on minus-three points and marooned at the bottom of the table with relegation to League One looking inevitable.

Trevor Birch, the EFL chief executive said: “The EFL’s objective throughout this ongoing process has been to ensure that the principles of the regulations were upheld on behalf of all clubs.”

Birch continued: “In order to assess the sporting sanction that was applicable to apply to these breaches, previous P&S cases have been carefully reviewed and guidance taken from them.

“The EFL has also considered the P&S sanction guidelines as well as mitigation put forward by the club.

“Given the complex circumstances of the case and the various outstanding regulatory issues between the EFL and Derby County, the League is satisfied at the agreed outcome and the sensible approach taken by both parties in negotiating this outcome and in respect of the appeal withdrawal.

“Our focus is to continue to work with the joint administrators to assist them in securing a long-term future for the club.”

Carl Jackson, a joint administrator for the club, said: “This has been a difficult matter to navigate bearing in mind the various issues concerned.

“Whilst point deductions are never ideal for any club, it was critical to the club’s future that all matters were concluded between the EFL and the club in relation to historical issues.

“This conclusion allows us to proceed with our restructuring strategy for the club with prospective interested parties.”

FOOTBALL TIPS