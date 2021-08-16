Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's preview of Derby v Nottingham Forest, including best bets and score prediction
Wayne Rooney's Derby County have entered administration

Derby County: Wayne Rooney discovered club set to enter administration on TV

By Sporting Life
15:20 · SAT September 18, 2021

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has revealed he discovered the club were set to enter administration by watching the news break on TV.

The 35-year-old is in his first managerial role at Pride Park and also confirmed he had yet to speak with chairman Mel Morris.

It was announced late on Friday night that the Rams had made the “tough decision” to file notice to appoint administrators with a failure to identify new owners and the continued impact of Covid-19 on revenue streams blamed for the “no choice” situation.

“I’ve seen it on Sky,” Rooney told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday’s home match with Stoke in the Sky Bet Championship.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

“I spoke to (chief financial officer) Stephen Pearce after but initially I saw it on the TV. I have spoken to Stephen, I haven’t spoken with Mel. I am sure he has got other things on his mind.”

A 12-point penalty will be coming Derby’s way soon and will put them bottom of the table, while they are already under a transfer embargo with potential for an additional points deduction for previously breaking the EFL’s financial rules.

Ex-Manchester United and England forward Rooney insisted his players would try to not let the uncertainty over the club’s future affect their preparation for the visit of Stoke.

He added: “You could see this morning it was a bit flat because by me not getting all the information, the players had no information and they saw it on Sky as well.

“I spoke to the players and we have to be professional. We know we are in a difficult position and there will be a points deduction coming our way but we have to do our job.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

“Derby is a massive club and I have to get the players playing and make it attractive for potential investors to come into the football club.”

Rooney’s side escaped relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season after drawing 3-3 at Pride Park against Sheffield Wednesday.

The club then avoided a points deduction, which would have sent them down, when the EFL decided not to appeal against a decision to only fine the club for failing to comply with finance rules.

“All we can do is play with a lot of pride. My job is to bring some dignity back to the football club,” Rooney insisted.

“I know the disappointment of the fans, it is exactly the same for myself. But what I can promise the fans is that group of players are honest, humble and they will give everything for this club. I will demand that.

“It doesn’t change anything from the way I work. I demand high standards and I expect that today.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS