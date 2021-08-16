Joe Rindl is expecting West Brom to return to winning ways against Wayne Rooney's Derby County on Monday afternoon in the Championship.

Football betting tips: Championship 1pt West Brom to win to nil at 2/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Derby need a Christmas miracle if they are to stay up this year. They’re a whopping 37 points behind West Brom, their opponents on Monday, and are 17 points adrift of safety. Of course their 30-point deduction for breaking financial rules have been well reported, but even without their setbacks, their five victories and 10 draws this season would only see them six points clear of the drop. Goals are the problem for Wayne Rooney’s side. Manchester United and England’s record goalscorer has struggled to get his forwards firing, Derby’s record of 18 goals scored is the 23rd worst in the Championship. Only Barnsley have a poorer attack. If the Rams are to beat West Brom they’ll need to rely heavily on their defence. Monday’s hosts have conceded just 21 times in the league, boasting the division’s joint-fourth best defensive record.

West Brom missed the chance to go joint-second last week with a pitiful 0-0 draw with strugglers Barnsley. That match represents the Baggies’ season well. The promotion-chasers now sit fourth having lost the joint-least number of games in the league. But they are being distanced by the top two due to their eight underwhelming draws this term. Goals remain an issue for Valerien Ismael’s side but their defensive record - the best in the division - has kept them competitive, just three strikes have been conceded in eight games.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Don’t tune into this match to expect goals then folks. Both West Brom and Derby have managed to score more than once in just one of their past nine matches. WEST BROM TO WIN TO NIL at 2/1 offers strong value considering the Baggies have conceded only one goal in their past five games. CLICK HERE to back West Brom to win to nil with Sky Bet And despite their recent drawing run, they have bossed the underlying numbers, winning the expected goals battle in each of their last six matches. Whereas Derby have lost two of their past three games and have failed to score in two of their last four. The visitors should edge a this one.

Derby v West Brom best bets and score prediction 1pt West Brom to win to nil at 2/1 (General) Score prediction: Derby 0-1 West Brom (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (23/12/21)