Derby’s future has been secured after Clowes Developments completed their takeover at Pride Park, the club’s joint administrators have announced.

Derby’s future has been secured after Clowes Developments completed their takeover at Pride Park, the club’s joint administrators have announced. Quantuma have confirmed the deal has been finalised for an undisclosed fee and the Rams have finally exited administration in time for the 2022/23 season. “Quantuma joint administrators, Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou are delighted to confirm the completion of the sale of the business and assets of Derby County Football Club (“The Club”) to Derbyshire based property group, Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd (“Clowes”) for an undisclosed amount,” Quantuma said in a statement.

“The transaction sees the Club exit from administration and be brought under the same ownership structure as its stadium, Pride Park.” Quantuma announced on Sunday they had formally accepted local property developer David Clowes’ offer to buy the Sky Bet League One club and hoped to conclude the sale on Wednesday. Clowes, via his company Clowes Developments, emerged as the potential new owner of the Rams after American businessman Chris Kirchner withdrew his offer to buy the club. The local businessman had already agreed to purchase Pride Park and issue the club an interim loan.

The latest updates in our transfer blog