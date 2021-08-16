Tom Lawrence’s second-half brace ended Derby’s seven-game winless run and prevented Bournemouth from returning to the top of the Championship table.

The 3-2 triumph also saw the Rams wipe out their 21-point deduction in full with Lawrence sealing matters after Jason Knight’s opening goal had been overturned by Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke replies. The home faithful were in full voice after 13 minutes when Bournemouth conceded their first goal in eight league contests on the road. Knight won a corner after his shot was deflected behind by Leif Davis and, when Max Bird swung the ball in from the right, the 20-year-old midfielder rose highest to find the net from six yards. The Cherries’ first attempt of the match came after 18 minutes when Solanke collected a Lewis Cook pass but lifted an edge-of-the-box effort over.

Within seconds, though, the visitors had drawn level courtesy of horrendous play after Derby lost possession in their own box as goalkeeper Kelle Roos looked to play out short from a goal kick. Roos then saved Ryan Christie’s shot with his outstretched right leg but Anthony fired in from 10 yards after his initial effort had been kicked off the line by Curtis Davies. Scott Parker’s men subsequently went in front in the 38th minute when Solanke fired a 10-yard shot under the body of an advancing Roos after he had been slid in on goal by Jefferson Lerma. The latter headed an easy chance wide before the break after Phil Billing had also won an aerial ball in the home box, while Derby went close in first-half stoppage time when Lawrence headed down a Festy Ebosele cross and Graeme Shinnie’s half-volley whistled over.