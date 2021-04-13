Sky Bet Championship review: Sheffield Wednesday on verge of relegation

A review of Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship action, where defeat to Swansea pushed Sheffield Wednesday closer to relegation.

Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Swansea Swansea climbed to third in the Sky Bet Championship after they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Hillsborough. Goals from Jamal Lowe and Jay Fulton saw Steve Cooper’s side take a step closer to securing a play-off place, while the Owls remain 23rd and nine points adrift of safety. Lowe broke the deadlock in the 31st minute with his third goal in two games. Ayew muscled Julian Borner off the ball and squared a pass across the face of goal for Lowe to tap in his 13th goal of the season. Sky Bet: Sheffield Wednesday are now 1/33 for relegation Cooper made his first substitution in the 73rd minute as Connor Roberts replaced Routledge and it proved to be an inspired move as Roberts created the second goal for Fulton, who steered a bullet header past Westwood 60 seconds later.

Huddersfield 1-2 Bournemouth Philip Billing scored against his former club as Bournemouth beat Huddersfield 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship. The in-form Cherries notched an impressive fifth straight league win as they appear to be heading menacingly towards the play-offs. Jonathan Woodgate’s side moved up to fifth in the table, five points ahead of seventh-placed Reading. The Terriers, meanwhile, have now won just once in their last 10 matches and still have work to do to secure their second-tier status.

Rotherham 3-1 QPR Two goals in three minutes from Freddie Ladapo helped fire Rotherham to a valuable 3-1 comeback win over QPR. The game was the start of a manic period of four home matches in eight days as Rotherham bid to claw themselves out of the relegation zone. Ladapo ensured it got off to the perfect start with two goals in quick succession to turn the game on its head after Lyndon Dykes’ opener. Sky Bet: Rotherham are now 4/9 to stay up Michael Smith then wrapped up victory in the final minute. A raft of Covid-19 infections and bad weather have left the Millers playing catch-up on the rest of their relegation rivals. But hopes of survival increased with this victory which sees Rotherham now just three points behind Coventry, who they face on Thursday evening as part of their games in hand.