Arsenal remain the 1/2 favourites to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer transfer window.

The expectation is that the Hammers and England star will depart his current club after helping them to reach the Europa Conference League final this season. Rice has made 244 appearances for West Ham since coming through their youth academy, making his debut at the end of the 2016/17 season before becoming a regular in the side.

Declan Rice - to sign for before 3rd September 2023 (via Sky Bet) Arsenal - 1/2

Bayern Munich - 9/4

Manchester United - 6/1

Manchester City - 12/1

Chelsea - 20/1

Liverpool - 25/1

Newcastle - 25/1

Tottenham - 40/1 Odds correct at 1050 BST (01/06/23)

Arsenal are in the market for midfield recruits after they finished runners-up in the 22/23 Premier League, with Granit Xhaka expected to leave and join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. However, the Gunners face competition from German champions Bayern Munich, with reports on Thursday stating that boss Thomas Tuchel has told Rice he will build the club's midfield around him. That means Bayern are price as the 9/4 second-favourites, with Manchester United next at 6s. United have been credited with interest in the past but they seem set to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea instead. Any move with likely command a significant fee, as West Ham are believed to value their captain at £120million.