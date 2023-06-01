Declan Rice next club odds: Arsenal now odds-on favourites to sign midfielder

Arsenal are now the odds-on favourites to complete the signing of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

It comes after the Gunners saw their opening two bids for the England international rejected by his current club. The Gunners are expected to return to with a third offer, but they now face competition with both Manchester clubs reported to be interested. Manchester City found themselves as the favourites on Friday to secure Rice's signature - having been as big as 25/1 in early June - but firm interest from Arsenal means they have now returned to the top of the market.

Declan Rice - to sign for before 3rd September 2023 (via Sky Bet) Arsenal - 4/9

Manchester City - 13/8

Manchester United - 20/1

To stay at West Ham - 25/1

Bayern Munich - 33/1

Chelsea - 33/1 Odds correct at 1215 BST (24/06/23)

Rice's current contract expires in June 2024, although there is the option for a one-year extension. He's developed into a star for the club following his senior debut in 2017. In total, Rice has made 245 appearances for the Hammers with 204 of those coming in the Premier League. The midfielder captained the team for the first time in December 2019 before being made the permanent skipper following Mark Noble's retirement in May 2022. A departure is expected before the summer deadline though, as West Ham chairman David Sullivan recently revealed that Rice will be allowed to leave the club following their Europa Conference League triumph.

Declan Rice is expected to depart West Ham this summer

"We promised him he could go," Sullivan told TalkSPORT in an interview after their success in Prague. 'He set his heart on going and in due course he has to get on and we have to get a replacement. "It is not something we wanted to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago and he turned it down. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there. "Three or four clubs have shown interest but, out of respect to West Ham, while we’re still playing, you don’t make offers for players."

Kai Havertz is one name who Arsenal are likely to sign

Arsenal are expected to bolster their squad this summer as they bid for another title push. Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has been linked with a switch to the Emirates. Reports indicate that Havertz - operating as a centre-forward at his current club - is being viewed as a midfield replacement for Granit Xhaka with Mikel Arteta keen on retraining his position. City are on the hunt for replacements of their own. Club captain Ilkay Gundogan is expected to join Barcelona on a free transfer. It could be a busy window for Pep Guardiola as he looks to bolster his squad following their treble success last season.