A statement from the club read: "Leicester City Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Smith as the Club’s First Team Manager until the end of the 2022/23 season. "The former Norwich City, Aston Villa and Brentford manager will take charge of First Team training from Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City. "Smith brings a wealth of managerial experience and expertise to the role and, along with his coaching team, will be tasked with helping the Football Club retain its Premier League status as we head into the final eight games of the current season."

Smith had been backed into as short as 1/3 on Monday afternoon and it was later confirmed that the Foxes, currently 19th in the Premier League , had made their move.

Former Villa boss Smith, out of work since leaving Norwich earlier this season, said: "I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season. The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.



"Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instil belief in the team and I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players this week. Saturday will be a big test, but it’s the kind of occasion that reminds us all what it means to be a Premier League club, competing on the biggest stages against the best players in the world.

"I know we’ll be well supported by our travelling fans. We have to connect with that and give them a performance they can be proud of. We go there positive, looking for points."



Smith faces a baptism of fire with his side travelling to face Manchester City on Saturday, before welcoming Wolves the following week.

