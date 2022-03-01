With the Transfer window nearing it's end, Ninad Barbadikar takes a look at players who could look elsewhere for regular minutes ahead of the World Cup

With only a few days left of the transfer window this summer, any players hopeful of a place in their respective World Cup squads this summer will need to make a loan or permanent move soon. Players and their circumstances change from time to time around clubs and the importance of minutes played during the season takes centre stages when the World Cup is around the corner. And so, it's worth looking at players who need a move for regular minutes ahead of the World Cup this winter. These are not players who are pushing for a move themselves, but rather, players whose place in World Cup squads could be at risk due to the lessened minutes at club level.

Harry Maguire Harry Maguire has played 46 times for England is the country's highest scoring defender of all time with seven goals to his name. But, if recent games in the Premier League are anything to go by, all is not rainbows and sunshine on the pitch for Maguire. After their defeats against Brighton and Brentford, Erik Ten Hag made the bold call of dropping his captain to the bench and instead playing Raphael Varane alongside summer signing Lisandro Martinez. His decision to do so has been vindicated so far at least. United put in a superb defensive display against Liverpool to come away with a 2-1 win and showed composure to win away at Southampton. Maguire's weaknesses are going to become obvious if Ten Hag continues to demand pace and agility from his defenders and if the early signs are anything to go by, it feels like Varane-Martinez is here to stay.

Harry Maguire 21/22 stats

Chelsea were reportedly interested in a move for Maguire, and it could be the best time for the United captain to move if Tuchel wishes to persist with a back three in defence. Alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, Maguire will be less exposed and may be much more comfortable in a back three. If he can be a guaranteed starter at a club like Chelsea, his place in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the World Cup will remain safe come November. Christian Pulisic Christian Pulisic is the most recognisable player and the current captain of the US Men's national team. It is near impossible that he misses the World Cup squad come November, however, minutes have been scarce for him at Stamford Bridge. Now going into his fourth season at Chelsea, he has never crossed the 2000-minute mark for during a Premier League campaign. His versatility has allowed him to be an important player for the Blues but with the World Cup fast approaching, maintaining fitness and match readiness will be key and whether he'll do that at Chelsea or not remains to be seen.

Pulisic minutes played for Chelsea

There was talk of some interest from United for a loan move but that seems to have quietened down. Donny van de Beek It is early in the season and Manchester United are still finding their feet under new manager Erik Ten Hag but one player who hasn't seen too much action is Donny van de Beek. Although he's been retained by the new United boss, there was an expectation that Van de Beek's involvement would improve under Ten Hag and that his former boss at Ajax would know how to get the best out of him at United as well.

Donny van de Beek 21/22 Stats

So far, that hasn't happened. Van de Beek has only seen 22 minutes of action this season with Bruno Fernandes preferred in the 10 and it seems like it will be a waiting game for the Dutchman to get his chance. Getting minutes on the board will be key for players given Qatar 2022 is fast approaching and Van de Beek is no different. The summer transfer window closes soon and if the Dutchman has to push for a loan move away, the time is now. Tyrone Mings Tyrone Mings lost the armband to John McGinn earlier this season and has since seen his relationship with Steven Gerrard take a hit. The club's signing of Diego Carlos and subsequent injury to the Brazilian has meant that they are exploring options late on in the transfer window to bring in someone to ease the situation. Jan Bednarek has been identified as a potential solution, who is quite similar to Mings in many ways. Left-footed, tall, aerially dominant and equipped with a decent passing range.

Tyrone Mings 21/22 stats

If Mings becomes Bednarek's backup, it could seriously damage his chances of making England's World Cup squad, especially with younger centre backs like Marc Guehi and Fikayo Tomori coming through. A loan move could benefit Villa and Mings for this season, giving him the starting opportunity given he's looking for regular minutes to strengthen his case for a place in Southgate's setup. Conor Gallagher Life back at Stamford Bridge has not been kind to Conor Gallagher. Thomas Tuchel has tried to incorporate him into his setup but so far, it has not worked out well for either party. Gallagher struggled to adjust to his role against Leicester City and was sent off during the game for a tackle on Harvey Barnes to prevent a Leicester counter. Against Leeds in Chelsea's 3-0 loss, Gallagher attempted to rotate with Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the right at times but neither player looked comfortable in that setting. After excelling on loan at Crystal Palace last season, it seems as though it will be difficult for him to find a similar role in Chelsea's setup under Tuchel.

Conor Gallagher 21/22 stats

Palace have once again enquired about his services and a late bid is to be expected from Patrick Vieira to secure his star midfielder from last season on a permanent move. With several changes on and off the pitch for the blues, it may be the best time for Gallagher to leave and flourish at a club and under a manager who knows how to get the best out of him. The regular minutes that he will get at Palace will only be an added bonus ahead of a crucial couple of months before the World Cup starts. Memphis Depay Lastly, we look at Memphis Depay. For a few weeks now, it seemed as though a move to Juventus was all but secure for him, but with their recent signing of Arkadiusz Milik, it feels unlikely that Depay will join the Old Lady. At Barcelona, his situation is unclear, and it does not look as though he has a place in Xavi's plans with the club not lacking for players in attacking areas.

Memphis Depay 21/22 stats

With only 72 hours for the closure of the window in the Premier League, if Memphis is hoping for an Old Trafford return, it has to be sooner rather than later. At 28, he is likely to leave Barcelona at a cut-price deal and may represent a bargain for the right club. He will be central to Louis van Gaal's plans in Qatar but without regular minutes under his belt, it may threaten his place in the starting XI.