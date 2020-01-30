Transfer Deadline Day: What to watch for on January deadline day as Premier League teams eye transfers

It's now become one of the biggest days in the football calendar, but what can we expect from deadline day on Friday? We look at the main talking points.
Bruno Fernandes has arrived as the biggest move of January, but will Manchester United dip back into the market on deadline day?
There are plenty of teams who have serious issues to address and now they have just one day to solve their problems before the January window slams shut.
You can follow all the deadline day comings and going with our LIVE TRANSFER BLOG RIGHT HERE - but what can we expect judging on years gone by?
Whether it's Spurs and Chelsea who still need a striker to continue their top four push, or Bournemouth struggling badly with injuries and fighitng against relegation - virtually everyone needs to improve.
So what should we look out for on deadline day? With the help of PA Sport here's what to expect this deadline day.
Try before you buy
Loans have been the order of the day - Tottenham in particular have been using the try-before-you-buy model and that's probably wise given the troubles with splashing out big in January.
For every Virgil van Dijk there is an Alexis Sanchez, for every Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang there's a Fernando Torres (to Chelsea) so Premier League clubs are thinking twice before handing out big money deals.
So the general trend for January is to be a bit more conservative, and now selling teams seem willing to send their players out on loan with a guaranteed fee at the end of the loan if all parties are in agreement.
Waiting for the right fit
Loan deals would appear to be a win-win for both club and player - offering some much-needed cover as well as the opportunity for more game-time. However, managers also need to be aware of not just bringing in fresh faces for the sake of it.
Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool completed a deal for Takumi Minamino, the Japan international arriving from Red Bull Salzburg to bolster Jurgen Klopp's already formidable frontline.
There may be those calling out for major additions to Manchester United's squad, but the acquisition of Bruno Fernandes will at least add another high-calibre option to help push Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad in the right direction.
Survival bid worth the gamble?
The financial consequences of relegation from the Premier League gravy train are well documented, and continue to increase the pressure for getting things right on the pitch at all costs. West Ham made a pre-tax loss of £28.2million for the last financial year, most of which was driven by investment in the squad and wages.
Nevertheless, the Irons are one of several clubs now left scrapping for top-flight survival. Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek may not have been the stellar January signing fans had hoped for, but if he can help pull the Irons clear of danger, then it could yet prove money well spent. If not, at least the loan deal does not have to be made permanent for Championship football.
Rumour mill set for overdrive
As the countdown timers tick on, the speculation concerning just which player may end up where when the dust settles on February 1 is likely to reach fever pitch.
There will no doubt be countless sightings of Lionel Messi at Luton Airport, Dries Mertens on the M25 and perhaps even Edinson Cavani strolling through Stansted to help fuel the social media frenzy.
Fans up and down the country will be constantly hitting refresh for some official confirmation - with plenty bound to be left wondering just what might have been had the fax machine not run out of paper.
