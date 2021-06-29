Euro 2020: Frank De Boer stands down as Netherlands manager after Euros exit

The Dutch were knocked out at the last 16 stage by the Czech Republic on Sunday.

A statement on the Dutch federation’s website confirmed the news, with De Boer saying: “I have decided not to continue as national coach. The objective has not been achieved, that is clear.”

De Boer took charge of the Oranje in September last year after his predecessor in the role, Ronald Koeman, stepped down to take over at Barcelona.

Holland were impressive in the group stage, winning all three matches against Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia, but came unstuck against the Czechs after the dismissal of defender Matthijs De Ligt.